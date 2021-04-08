City shifts gears on parking enforcement downtown

Kim Heibel was serving pancakes at IHOP in downtown Columbia years ago to Jesse Hughes, manager of Columbia’s Parking Utility at the time and a regular at the restaurant.
He told her to call City Hall if she wanted a new job, and she could start the next day. Heibel didn’t know it, but Hughes had put her name on a roster more than a year before and there was now an opening in the Parking Utility with her name on it.
Heibel started the next Monday with a visor and book of tickets. She didn’t fill out an application until a week later and only did so because the city needed to have one on file.
That was nearly 38 years ago, and Heibel hasn’t stopped writing tickets since. Her trademark visor makes her familiar to people downtown as she enforces parking rules. The tools of her trade have changed. Now, she uses a handheld machine to generate tickets rather than writing them by hand.
Heibel said it’s important to enforce the rules so that downtown businesses and patrons don’t suffer when people monopolize parking spots or otherwise park illegally.
“We’re here to serve the community, and we’re still doing that,” Heibel said.
Other aspects of her job have changed more recently. As part of the city budget for fiscal 2021, the responsibility for parking enforcement switched from the Parking Utility to the Columbia Police Department, where community service aides are now doing the job meter attendants once did. The change was intended to reduce the burden on the Municipal Court and to focus on education rather than punishment of those who park illegally.
Change in philosophy
Before the switch, Heibel and four others with the Parking Utility were the ones writing tickets. They were a prolific bunch. In 2016, they wrote a total of about 77,000 tickets, which City Manager John Glascock found unacceptable. Since 2018, the city has seen a steady decrease in the number of tickets written. Just 22,000 tickets were issued in fiscal 2020, partly because of the new philosophy and also because parking downtown was free during much of the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Police Department has four positions for which the primary assignment is parking enforcement, along with other service aide duties such as responding to non-injury crashes and investigating calls that don’t involve criminal matters.
Sgt. Curtis Perkins, the supervisor of the Police Department’s Traffic Unit, said the transition to parking enforcement is a work in progress, as those who were already working as community service aides are trained to fulfill their new duties.
Heibel said the main difference is that community service aides might have to stop and take a call on a different matter, in addition to writing tickets and warnings for parking violations.
“If they’re working downtown and there’s a crash, instead of having someone else come handle it, they’re already there; that’s the intention of having some other duties,” Perkins said. “Plus, they can also fill in vacancies if we have other stuff going on in other places.”
Glascock said when he proposed the switch that it would be a good way to increase community policing downtown.
Heibel isn’t concerned about the extra duties. If fact, she felt it would be good at her age to learn something new. She loves her job but says it’s not for everyone.
“It’s not a job that anybody could do,” she said. “You have to be able to take a lot of yelling, a lot of screaming. If you can’t, you definitely could not do it.”
Heibel listens to the concerns, but she doesn’t take them personally.
“I separate my personal life and work life,” she said. “They’re upset about a ticket, and I do understand that. I’m human too, so I know where they’re coming from.”
Switching from the Parking Utility to the Police Department came with some perks, like a new desk and self-defense training. Heibel works near the desks of the outreach officers, which fosters better intradepartmental communication. Community service aides also have radios that allow them to summon officers for quick help if they run into trouble.
“I feel a lot better about that because it was a concern, how safe it was out there,” Heibel said. “CPD is really good at trying to make sure we are safe and looked out after.”
Factors driving fewer tickets
Perkins attributes the decrease in parking tickets to many things. Bad weather can be a factor, and parking enforcers take “a lot more relaxed approach” to ticketing in winter. Some meters won’t work in the freezing cold. Perkins said the time it takes to train new hires also has contributed to the decrease.
In 2020, the pandemic was the bigger reason the number of parking tickets plummeted. Fewer people were out, and parking was free for months.
Perkins said that’s alright with him; the intention was never to ticket every violation.
“The idea is that you do enough enforcement, you gain voluntary compliance,” he said.
There were 7,095 tickets written from October through February, fewer than half the number for the same time period a year before. Police Department spokesperson Jeff Pitts warns against direct comparisons, though.
“It’s like comparing apples and oranges,” Pitts said. “The numbers won’t line up, but there’s a reason for that.”
In April and May 2020, the city issued no parking tickets and as the trend of curbside pickup became a necessity, Columbia granted a free parking spot to most downtown businesses.
City Finance Director Matthew Lue said there are two incomes associated with parking: revenue from tickets and revenue from parking fees. Ticket income goes to the city’s general fund; parking fees to the utility’s Parking Enterprise Fund to pay employees, maintain garages and meters and to pay off bond issues that financed construction of the garages.
In fiscal 2017, ticket revenue generated $842,000 for the general fund. That rose to $913,000 in 2018, but the decline began in 2019, when that income fell to $600,000. It took another 49% dip in 2020, barely clearing $300,000. Lue predicted the number would reach just $250,000 in fiscal 2021.
Lue said he thinks the city will be okay but acknowledged that’s a significant hit to the general fund and something to keep an eye on.
The pandemic also has put a dent in parking fees. While the Parking Utility is flush enough to make its debt payments for another couple years, Lue said it’s becoming an issue.
“It’s definitely on our watch list this year,” he said. “We potentially have a year or two where we will be safe, but that will come into effect.”
Education and outreach
Although the switch to parking enforcement by the Police Department is intended to emphasize education and community policing, Perkins said they’ve only been able to take “baby steps” toward that during the pandemic. Once it’s possible, the Police Department wants to meet with downtown business owners to introduce the community service aides and to discuss any concerns. The idea is to create a sense of trust.
Heibel believes that’s always been part of her job. When she’s patrolling, she’ll often stop to talk with people and lend a hand. She’ll give directions, make recommendations for downtown businesses and offer advice about payment options for parking. She smiles and waves to familiar faces.
Heibel views community service aides as ambassadors, especially for those visiting from out of town.
“I just take the time to sit and talk with them, if that’s what they would like,” Heibel said.
Heibel said she tries to write tickets only for egregious violations and prefers to write warnings when she can. A common mistake, for example, is when people input the letter “O” instead of a zero when entering their license plate number in the Park Mobile app. She’s careful to check for that before writing a ticket.
“We don’t have to do that,” Heibel said, “but if they’re trying to pay, I don’t want to ticket them.”
In cases where a car is parked in violation of several rules, she’ll write a ticket for one and warnings for others. Community service aides also are more likely to write warnings than tickets when people are parked along snow routes when there’s more than 2 inches of snow or when there are changes to meter locations or other rules.
Looking forward
It appears the decline in parking tickets will continue. Lue believes free curbside pick-up parking downtown will remain because he believes “the city wants to help businesses, not be a hindrance to them.”
As pandemic restrictions are lifted, and the weather warms up, Perkins hopes to increase community service aides’ accessibility and encourage strong relationships with businesses.
Heibel plans to retire in a year and a half to travel and spend time with her 6-year-old granddaughter. Until then, she’ll keep doing what she’s doing.
“We’re here for a purpose, to keep people moving, not just writing tickets,” Heibel said.