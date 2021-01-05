Columbia's Historic Preservation Commission is now taking nominations for the next round of the city's Most Notable Properties designations.
The deadline for nominations is March 1.
Properties must be at least 50 years old, be within city limits and have architectural or historical significance to be eligible, according to a city news release. They can be "endangered, derelict, recently restored or nicely maintained."
Private homes, public or private workplaces are other spaces are eligible. "They may be modest or grand, hidden away or in public view," according to the news release.
The Historic Preservation Commission evaluates nominations and strives to pick a diverse set of properties for recognition each year.
Online and downloadable applications are available on the Community Development Department's website. The application and supporting materials such as photos should be mailed to the Historic Preservation Commission, c/o City of Columbia Community Development Department, P.O. Box 6015, Columbia, MO 65205.