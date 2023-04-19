The city of Columbia plans to eliminate a gap in the sidewalk on the south side of Grindstone Parkway next year, and it's asking the public for input on the design of the project.
The gap exists between Hyde Park Avenue and the Red Oak Marketplace near Norfleet Drive. The city owns one property within the gap; three other properties are privately owned.
The city's Public Works Department has scheduled an informal open house on the project for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at Rock Bridge Elementary School, 5151 S. Highway 163.
Staff will present design concepts for the sidewalk, which is scheduled for construction in the summer of 2024, and the public will be able to ask questions and offer feedback.