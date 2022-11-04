The widely disputed matter of trash collection will be discussed again with Columbia City Council on Monday.
The Solid Waste Division is recommending that the city implement an automated trash collection system using roll carts in a presentation planned for a 5 p.m. pre-council session.
The presentation includes alternatives. No action or vote is expected to be taken by the council at this time.
The city's waste collection system was a contentious topic in the mayoral race earlier in the year, with some residents urging the city to change their trash system to introduce roll carts instead of a voucher program, known as "Pay As You Throw".
A repeal on the roll cart ban was introduced to council in April by Fifth Ward Councilmember Matt Pitzer, after two new members were elected to City Council. That passed in May, pre-empting a public referendum that was scheduled for August. No further action was taken at the time.
The council had voted unanimously April 4 to send the issue back to voters in August to respect the 2016 vote that brought about the roll cart ban in the first place.
City staff has been working on approaches to trash issues since then. Regardless of action on roll carts, it recommends discontinuing the "Pay As You Throw" system the city uses requiring trash to be left for pickup in bags containing city logos.
Council members have spoken about numerous complaints about that system, the poor quality of the bags and the financial strain on those with low incomes.
The staff presentation makes a number of cases for the change and provides information about the current trash collection operation as detailed below.
Introducing an automated trash collection system would improve working conditions for workers by removing the potential dangers that come from handling bags and will require less people to ride on each route.
This system would allow the city to run one additional trash route per day, totaling nine routes, meaning less stops for each truck per day. Despite concerns from staff about efficiency, the presentation states that automated collection is more efficient than manual collection.
One roll cart per household would be provided at no cost to residents, with additional available for those who need them at increased monthly rates.
- $8/mo for a 65-gallon cart
- $12/mo for a 96-gallon cart
The total cost of the conversion is estimated to be $3.2 million, but with surpluses from the FY2022 and FY2023 budgets for vehicle replacements, as well as cost savings from no longer issuing city trash bags, the costs would still leave $600,000 in the budget.
In future years the cost savings could total $330,000 per year, according to the information provided by the city.
New trucks would be needed to handle bins, costing the city approximately $800,000 a year in leasing fees.
One advantage of this arrangement would be that three of the 13 new trucks to be leased would not require a certified drivers license (CDL) to operate. Hiring operators for trucks requiring a CDL is a more intense process because of the medical, physical and background checks that are required, as well as passing the test for a CDL.
Another recommendation that could save the city nearly $1.6 million would be to eliminate the black city trash bags and blue recycling bags, instead allowing residents to use their own bags as long as each does not exceed 50 pounds. If this is adopted, recycling bags would be required to be transparent or blue to be eligible for pickup. If chosen, this alternative is recommended to go into effect beginning Jan. 2.
Each of the current eight routes includes 890 stops, in addition to emptying 10 two-yard dumpsters per route.
With automated trucks, nine CDL routes would include 710 stops and two non-CDL routes would make 355 stops each day, easing the pressure over more drivers.
The additional trucks would also allow the city to run two trucks each day to take care of bulky items and larger waste containers rather than making the other nine CDL routes manage the extra waste. The single route run daily that handles appliances would remain unchanged.
A consultant is currently evaluating the recycling system, which will lead to recommendations on how to improve the collection system efficiency and better align the service with the city's Climate Action and Adaption Plan.