The cash reserve of Columbia’s water utility fund is projected to run dry in fiscal year 2024. In response, city staff proposed a water rate increase over the next five years.
Three options were presented to City Council, each with varying increases to base and usage fees of water rates.
The city staff recommended “Scenario 2,” with its presentation saying it would allow the water department to perform essential maintenance in a timely manner while not unloading an economic burden onto citizens. The recommended rate increases are:
“Base fees: Increase by 10% in FY 23 and 4% annually in the following years.
“Residential Tier 1: Annually increase by 5% for all years.
“Commercial Tier 1: Increase by 15% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years.
“Tier 2: Increase by 15% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years.
“Tier 3 and (Irrigation): Increase by 30% in FY 23 and 5% in the following years.”
After the initial increases in the first year, staff estimated that residents’ water bills could increase by around $3.19.
The depletion of the cash reserve is caused by funding for capital improvement projects and inflation, according to Jim McDonald, the city’s assistant finance director.
Director of Utilities David Sorrell said these capital improvement projects include water tower upkeep and other necessary maintenance.
If the water rates are not raised, the fund is projected to have a deficit of $4.8 million in FY 2024, reaching $15.7 million in FY 2027.
Absence of Fowler
At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe brought up a request from First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler to attend Monday’s work session via Zoom. The motion failed in a 3-3 vote, so Fowler did not participate in the meeting.
Buffaloe, Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala and Fifth Ward Councilperson Matt Pitzer voted against the motion. Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner, Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster and Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters voted for it.
“I am as surprised as everyone that I was not permitted to ask questions of city staff,” Fowler said in an email to the Missourian.
During the work session, Waner made the motion to allow Fowler to participate via Zoom without establishing a rule change for the future.
While Skala said he was in favor of expanding virtual options for participation, he said the work session was not the place to make the change.
Buffaloe said she wanted to stay within the parameters of the council’s normal process and be consistent and therefore opposed.
Peters said it would decrease Fowler’s ability to fully participate, with Waner echoing a similar sentiment.
“We should be making it easier for people to participate in local government, not harder,” Waner said. “We have the computer set up. For us to say ‘no, we’re not going to allow this,’ is just simply making a statement. It’s less about logistics.”