A request for annexation and zoning to accommodate plans for the proposed Canton Estates residential development immediately north of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park should be approved, but a preliminary plan for the neighborhood should not, city planning staff wrote in a pair of memos to the Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council.
Developer Rob Hill hopes to build a 113-home residential development at the corner of East Gans Road and South Bearfield Road, adjacent to the state park’s Gans Creek Wild Area. The proposal has sparked concern from Friends of Rock Memorial State Park and others who worry about the development’s impact on the area’s environment and on Gans and Clear creeks, which are part of the larger Bonne Femme Creek watershed.
Specifically, opponents of the plans say they worry about the amount of impervious surface in the neighborhood and the resulting runoff into Gans Creek. They also worry that the proximity of the neighborhood to the state park and wild area will bring an unwanted influx of new users to the park and that the density of the proposed neighborhood should be reduced.
The Columbia Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to have public hearings at its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday on the requests for annexation and single-family residential zoning of the 65.5-acre property and for approval of a preliminary plan for the neighborhood. The meeting will be in the council chamber at the Daniel Boone City Building.
The commission’s recommendations will go to the City Council, which will have the final say on the matters.
Hill’s engineering team plans to manage runoff from the property using controlled lakes and a dry basin. Any runoff that travels beyond the water management methods would have to run further than the 200-foot buffer to affect the stream.
City Planner Rachel Smith wrote separate memos about the request for annexation and zoning and about the request for approval of the plat.
She said that the proposed zoning for the property is consistent with the city’s land-use plans and with development patterns in the area and that Hill is proposing a development density far less than single-family zoning would allow. R-1 zoning requires minimum lot sizes of 7,000 square feet and densities of up to 6.2 homes per acre. Hill is proposing lot sizes of 10,000 square feet and larger.
“The overall density of the proposal is fewer than two dwelling units per acre and in terms of the average residential subdivision found in the city limits this development would be considered lower density, even for the R-1 single-family zone, which often sees densities closer to four dwelling units per acre,” Smith wrote.
Smith also noted that the existing county zoning of the property would allow intense agricultural uses that would have more impact on the state park and wild area than a residential neighborhood. The larger area, she said, is in a transition phase from agricultural to residential and other uses.
Friends of Rock Bridge Memorial Park is pushing for a density of no more than one home per 2.5 acres and a reduction in the amount of total impervious surface from about 25% to 15% or less. Hill, however, told KOMU that any density less than what he has proposed would cause him to lose money.
Smith wrote in her report that the alternative of planned development zoning would not be appropriate for the site. Although city planners support the annexation and zoning request, she said there remains room for compromise.
“Staff recommends that the applicant continue work with the neighbors and advocacy groups (e.g. The Friends of Rock Bridge State Park, the Sierra Club, and others) to find common ground,” Smith wrote. “Staff also notes there are a variety of avenues which may be pursued for land preservation, environmental protection and voluntary development controls, which may be handled in a civil or private matter outside of, or in addition to, any City processes.”
Smith wrote in a separate report that the planning staff cannot recommend approval of the plan as drawn, largely because of the developer’s request to build a sidewalk along a portion of the Bearfield Road frontage that falls outside the street right of way, as normally required by city zoning rules.
The developers have asked for a design adjustment for that section of the sidewalk because they want to place it behind a buffer of trees between the neighborhood and the road. Smith wrote that could create a feeling among the public that the sidewalk is not for public use and would fail to adhere to Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design guidelines that suggest it is safer to keep pedestrians visible to motorists and residents along roadways.
“Simply put, if pedestrians are visible to motorists and residents along the roadway and vice versa, the facility feels safer due to the ‘eyes on the street’ phenomenon described in environmental psychology research,” Smith wrote. “The long term impact may be that the facility which is intended to serve the public does not serve them because they do not feel like it is safe or available for use.”
Smith included a 279-page document of correspondence with the opponents of Canton Estates to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s agenda.
Hill also developed Parkside Estates on the northwest border of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park. He told KOMU that he gave specific concessions to environmental advocates during that project and wants his Canton Estate plans to protect the park as well.