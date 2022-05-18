City struggles to address sidewalk repairs

For Ann Marie Gortmaker, one of the biggest draws to living in the Benton-Stephens neighborhood was its location. Unable to drive, Gortmaker wanted to be able to walk to work, downtown and elsewhere.
But walking is not without danger: parts of her regular route lack sidewalks, and those that do exist often have tripping hazards.
When it comes to city walkability, residents have had a lot to say about sidewalks — or the lack thereof. Between March 2020 and March 2022, there were 229 complaints made to the city’s Office of Neighborhood Services from citizens concerned about a hazardous path. Among issues are snow or ice, vegetation growing over the walkway and damages to the concrete.
Gortmaker began losing her vision in her 20s. Now 61, she sees only blurry shapes and has trouble discerning colors. She describes her vision as “somewhat like a Monet painting.”
She has lived in Benton-Stephens for nearly a decade and works as a technology assistant at the Services for Independent Living Center — just 0.7 miles from her house — helping to connect individuals with disabilities to assisted technology to increase their independence.
Gortmaker said she sticks to certain routes that she is familiar with, avoiding new places that might have damaged sidewalks or none at all. She’s memorized areas where she knows she might trip. Gortmaker said only about 75 yards of her daily route to work has sidewalks.
She also must cross three lanes of traffic on the Business Loop. She accomplishes that while clad in a reflective vest, usually holding a flashlight that she can shine in the direction of oncoming vehicles.
She acknowledges that it’s a risk, “but it gives me the independence I so appreciate.”
Although citizens like Gortmaker and city officials have been talking about sidewalk issues for years, barriers prevent many areas from getting repaired.
Sidewalk master plan
Columbia has had a Sidewalk Master Plan since the 1990s, continually updated with the results of surveys and capital budget decisions. The 32-page document lays out a multi-year plan for managing projects to install new sidewalks on streets with high pedestrian traffic.
But Mitch Skov, a city community development planner, said there’s no specific timeline to complete projects — it all depends on city finances available and the approval of City Council. Sometimes projects to install sidewalks are stalled. This happened in November when, during a public hearing, a proposal to install a sidewalk on Audubon Drive was opposed by the neighborhood association, which preferred traffic calming measures to a sidewalk.
“It is a time-consuming process to put in a sidewalk,” Skov said. “There’s a lot of planning that needs to be done by Public Works.”
Installing new sidewalks in old neighborhoods is complicated, Skov said, because designers typically have to retrofit the layout of the street. The installation could require the destruction of some landscaping and the removal of mature trees, which is usually unpopular with residents and council members.
The city budget for sidewalk repairs varies each year, said Allison Anderson, a program specialist in Public Works. Sidewalks sometimes are replaced or repaired when Public Works is working on an adjacent road project – and that can include filling sidewalk gaps, replacing curb ramps or other maintenance.
“The projects vary each year, and the budget is tied to the projects, not a yearly specified amount for sidewalks,” she said.
Columbia spends, on average, about $69 per linear foot to construct new sidewalks, Anderson said, “but even with this number, if one looks at individual projects, the construction cost varies.”
When repairing sidewalks, there are many areas outside of the city’s control. City ordinances mandate that property owners are responsible for the upkeep of sidewalks adjacent to their property.
Repairing or replacing those is a “hardship for these older neighborhoods with older homes,” said Peter Norgard, head of the Benton-Stephens Neighborhood Association. The cost for redoing a small stretch of sidewalk outside of a home can be around $5,000, he said. Homeowners already are spending money and effort maintaining their homes.
“How in the world will we have money and attention to pay for the sidewalk outside of the house?” he said.
In Benton-Stephens, one of Columbia’s oldest neighborhoods, many of the sidewalks are narrower than the current standards of the American with Disabilities Act, and there are areas with concrete damage, vegetation growth and other issues.
Nevertheless, Benton-Stephens is a pedestrian-centered neighborhood. Children walk to school, child care centers and local parks. But Norgard said he often sees pedestrians walk into streets to avoid sidewalk hazards.
Leigh Kottwitz, a city neighborhood services manager, said the Office of Neighborhood Services receives sidewalk complaints from all around Columbia. The recourse is usually to tell the owner of the property their sidewalk needs attention.
“We know that one of the downfalls of the system is there might be some property owners who don’t have the resources to repair their sidewalks,” Kottwitz said. “Even homeowners that have the resources, it’s a difficult problem to fix.”
In 2018, City Council discussed the possibility of a 50-50 cost sharing plan, in which the city would share costs with homeowners for sidewalks repairs. othing was approved. The same year, a Public Works Department analysis of city properties and five residential neighborhoods found 4,892 “obstructions” in sidewalks.
Prioritizing which areas to fix — and when to help homeowners — is complicated. Officials said there are some cases when the department will repair a sidewalk if a property owner cannot, but there is no set criteria for when that happens, and the city doesn’t have the ability to take on all damaged sidewalks across Columbia. Anderson said helping a property owner is done on a “case by case basis.”
Disability Commission frustrations
What may seem like a minor inconvenience to some can be debilitating to those with lack of mobility, said Lydia Olmsted, a member of Columbia’s Disability Commission who is deaf and blind. In a city with limited public transit and paratransit services, sidewalks are the primary way of getting around for many people with disabilities.
Olmsted said she struggles walking in areas where sidewalks don’t connect or don’t exist. Walking in areas with broken pavement can also be unsafe, as well as areas with misaligned truncated domes — the bumps in a sidewalk designed to alert visually impaired persons of a street or drop-off in the pavement. In certain parts of town, Olmsted said the domes have led her into the middle of an intersection.
“It’s really easy for people to dismiss it as something not very big, but really, this is people’s lives, how people get out and about, get the services they need,” she said. “I’ve heard countless stories of people who, because of transportation or lack of sidewalks, could not get services they need.”
Accessibility issues with sidewalks have been part of the Disability Commission’s monthly discussions for years, said Jacque Sample, the commission chair. More than half the commissioners primarily use sidewalks. Among the issues they’ve noticed: lack of snow removal, buckles in the concrete, narrow walkways and lack of sidewalks.
Columbia’s Public Works maintains an ADA Sidewalk Transition Plan, to evaluate and repair sidewalks, pedestrian crossing signals and other public right-of-way facilities to make them more accessible. Anderson, the program specialist in Public Works, said the department works with the Disabilities Commission to identify priorities.
But progress is slow. Sample said the commission — a volunteer coalition made up of experts and individuals who live with disabilities — make recommendations to City Council, but there’s no guarantee those recommendations will be followed. When it comes to sidewalks, Sample said, it often feels like “decisions have already been made.”
For example, Sample said the Disability Commission was not consulted in developing the Sidewalk Master Plan. City employees say they presented the document to the commission, but commissioners say they didn’t have much involvement in the decisions and projects in the plan.
“There’s no follow-up, there’s no feedback,” Sample said.
Sample said the lack of communication between the commission, city staff and council is frustrating. It feels as if the city is not financially prioritizing projects that could improve accessibility for everyone — not just the 7% of residents living with disabilities.
“That’s one thing I’m disappointed with — the lack of collaboration,” she said. “Increased collaboration would be beneficial and things could actually change.”
More collaboration sought
Gortmaker agrees that it feels like making infrastructure more accessible to people with disabilities is not a top priority for the city.
“We’re seen more as recipients of services rather than citizens who contribute to the tax base,” said Gortmaker, another commission member.
In Benton-Stephens, Norgard suggested the city help residents find and apply for grants to provide resources they need to make repairs that benefit everyone.
“We have no idea where to start,” he said. “They have folks that work with MoDOT and the rest of government. They should have the knowledge to ... provide some level of service to the neighborhood to help write grants to get the money, if that’s the way it has to be.”
Sample also favors collaboration. In addition to chairing the Disability Commission, she serves on the Climate and Environment Commission, where she learned about grants for road widening and redesign. Many of the programs would help the Disability Commission address sidewalk issues, but Sample said she would never have known about them if she weren’t serving on both groups.
“There’s not sharing of information,” she said. “There needs to be some kind of person that takes all this information and puts it into one spot.”
Sidewalk improvements are a nagging problem that will only become more urgent, she added, especially as more of the city’s population ages. With age comes more ambulatory difficulties.
“We need to do everything we can as a city to be prepared to meet those challenges,” she said.