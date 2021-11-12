Eric Hempel, manager of the city's Office of Sustainability, said Columbia is still "getting the ball rolling" on the Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP).
Breaking down the main goals at the Muleskinners Boone County Democratic Club on Friday, Hempel said the overarching target is to reduce city carbon dioxide emissions by 35% by 2035 and 80% by 2050.
Emissions from the year 2015 — roughly 2.5 million cubic tons — provide the baseline for reductions. The target reductions would cut half a million cubic tons by 2035 and 2 million by 2050.
"Our approach will be to pursue the most ambitious reductions possible wherever we can to meet the current guidelines," he said.
With just over one-third of the time before 2035 elapsed, measurements from utility data showing electricity, natural gas and other sources of use indicate emissions have only dropped by 12%.
"A lot of these future reductions are based on the assumption that we will have new, cheaper and more readily available technologies," he said, emphasizing replacing gas with electricity in different contexts.
"It's going to take some time," he said.
The Office of Sustainability predicts that failing to reach the CAAP goals will make Columbia vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, particularly energy and health costs. He said the office anticipates increased disease virality — especially those carried by insects, such as Lyme disease — and more severe weather conditions, which will damage infrastructure.
But the true cost of inadequate action is unknown, he said, since the predictions are based on current climate and atmosphere patterns.
"As we add more energy to the atmosphere, those patterns become less predictable," he said.
While the office is still waiting on a few key data points before making conclusions about 2021, the largest decrease in 2020 emissions was in the transportation sector, which isn't normally the case, said Hempel. This was most likely the result of the pandemic.
Other communities have reported rebounds in transportation emissions for 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions loosened. Hempel said he suspects the pending 2021 data will show the same pattern in Columbia. His hope is for the community to continue embracing remote work and Zoom when appropriate.
Reduced 2020 emissions were also attributed to milder weather conditions — cooler summers and warmer winters — alongside utility incentive programs and an increase in commercial energy efficiency.
"We are blessed compared to a lot of other communities of similar size, and even larger cities, that have offices of sustainability," he said.
Hempel said the city is building performance standards to meet the ambitious energy reduction goals. It is also on track to recommend a policy draft to the city manager by Dec. 31 on a fleet electrification plan, which will pursue a zero emissions fleet for the city. He said the city currently has a mix of hybrid, electric, gasoline, diesel and natural gas vehicles in its fleet.
"A big part of our success is going to be our adoption of electricity. And that is a huge community and a huge technical conversation."