City officials said Monday they have an agreement to acquire a property that will be used as a temporary overnight homeless shelter.

Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs announced that the city has an agreement to buy VFW Post 280 at the conclusion of Monday’s regular Columbia City Council meeting.

