City officials said Monday they have an agreement to acquire a property that will be used as a temporary overnight homeless shelter.
Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs announced that the city has an agreement to buy VFW Post 280 at the conclusion of Monday’s regular Columbia City Council meeting.
The building, located at 1509 Ashley Street, would be provided to Room at the Inn to use as an overnight shelter, he said.
“I think our first choice is that the site will be used by Room at the Inn for the overnight shelter,” Griggs said, “and other uses are still to be determined.”
An informational meeting will be held at the sitefrom 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 10.
Earlier in the meeting, council approved a new plat for a property site along Business Loop 70 owned by Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters. The action combines several lots into a single 5.5-acre site, which is being considered as the location of the future homeless Opportunity Campus planned by the Voluntary Action Center.
Peters, who bought the land in December, said previously that she thought the location would be suitable for a homeless shelter or service facility. She plans to sell the land to VAC to build the Opportunity Campus.
Peters has recused herself from discussions and votes concerning anything relating to the site and the Opportunity Campus.
Majorie Lewis, an attorney representing the owners of the property to the north of the site, said the neighbors had no idea about the plan for the lot.
“We submitted a detailed opposition to this today, along with a letter and signatures from nearby property owners opposing this replat,” Lewis said.
Stephanie Yoakum, a volunteer with CoMo Mobile Aid Collective, emphasized the urgency of the homelessness situation in Columbia.
“We are also still, at this point, three years away from this now,” Yoakum said. “If you can think of a better property location, we’re all ears, but really this is an ample location.”
Both First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler and Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster pointed out that this measure was just to replat the land and that the property’s use will be discussed in the future.
“There will be a lot of other conversations that will be taking place,” Foster said. “I encourage council to approve the replat and anticipate that we’ll have further conversation about it as time goes by.”
CDBG and HOME funds
Council unanimously approved an amended Annual Action Plan for Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Home Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) funds.
The city first considered the plan Aug. 15 and then submitted it to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. But due to coming short of the required 30-day public comment period, another public hearing was required for the plan.
The plan allocates $1,014,077 in CDBG funds and $630,924 in HOME funds for fiscal year 2022 projects. In response to public comments received after the August public hearing, staff added language to the plan that speaks to reducing the digital divide, management of flood prone areas, public land and water resources, emergency management agencies, goal descriptions and more.
Funds allocated will go toward projects such as updates to owner-occupied homes for accessibility, rehabilitating homes and constructing affordable homes.
Fowler raised concerns about Black-led organizations having trouble accessing these funds in the past. She suggested including recordings of meetings in future action plans that provide these organizations a sense of what applying for these funds requires, so that they will be more encouraged and prepared for the process.
Barbara Jefferson, a member of the city’s CDBG board, raised concerns about how funds have been distributed to organizations in the past.
“I feel the same organizations come up all the time and ask for funding and they get it,” Jefferson told the Missourian. “But still, the same groups who need the help aren’t getting it.”
Housing bias
Council moved to direct the city counselor’s office to explore adding language to the City Code that makes it clear that housing discrimination based on prospective renters having housing vouchers is prohibited in Columbia. There were no objections to the council’s direction.
Amanda Hinnant, the chair of the Human Rights Commission, noted the City Code already prohibits housing discrimination based on governmental assistance.
“Surely the receipt of governmental assistance includes housing choice vouchers,” Hinnant said.
The commission suggested an elaboration on the meaning of “governmental assistance” to include source of income — an adjustment Hinnant said would rectify misunderstandings on the part of landlords and help provide a path for ending voucher-based discrimination in the community.
“This is a chance for improved education and enforcement, and might actually help 100 people move from being in that constant waiting mode: having that voucher and not being able to use it,” Hinnant said.
City Counselor Nancy Thompson said the Law Department will study how the clarifications can be made and where they should be made.
Memphis trip planned
Council voted unanimously for the authorization of the accommodations for the Columbia Police Department and other city staff taking part in a November trip to the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis.
According to the council memo, Police Chief Geoff Jones first began the program in 2019. It aims to “empower our community by broadening perspectives on the pursuit of civil rights, including policing; stimulating thoughtful conversations; and building trusting relationships.”
Pushback came from Fowler, who said the benefits are closed to those who really need the education, as the funding would not allow for other city residents and employees to go on the trip, because they would have to pay for their own accommodations.
Jones said he would be open to ideas on how to incorporate these members of the community to take part in this program.
“In an ideal world, we would have donations that would pay for everybody, because I think it is a wonderful training opportunity for city employees,” Jones said.
The program is projected to cost $18,000. The funding will come from private donations and the police training and travel operating budget for FY23, according to the council memo.
Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) member December Harmon said that when CPRB members wanted to go to the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement conference, staff stated the city did not have funding for it. In order to attend the conference, Harmon won a scholarship, and after informing the council of her achievement, Council voted to fund four people going.
“I really hope y’all start planning better, and figuring this out,” Harmon said.
Further push back came from Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady, who asked the people who went on the trip what specific “controversial conversations” were had in Memphis. Lieutenant Clinton Sinclair said that the conversations he had with marginalized members of the community stuck with him.
“Hearing all that feedback, and then seeing the history of it,” Sinclair said. “It changed my perspective on the job.”
Swearing-ins
The council meeting began with the swearing in of Deputy City Manager Mike Griggs, Director of Public Works Shane Creech and Director of Information Technology Mark Neckerman. The three assumed their roles after years of working for the city.