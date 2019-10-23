Two stretches of road and sidewalks will be closed for construction in the coming weeks, according to news releases from the city of Columbia.
The first project will begin 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to end Nov. 20. It involves removing and replacing windows on a building at 101 N. Fourth St. It will intermittently close sidewalks on the west side of North Fourth Street between East Walnut and East Ash streets. It will also close sidewalks on East Walnut Street between North Providence Road and North Fourth Street.
The other two projects involve replacing sanitary sewer laterals. One will begin 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to end at 7 p.m. the same day. It will close the westbound lane of East Ash Street between North Providence Road and North Fourth Street.
The last project will start 7 a.m. Nov. 4 and will close the eastbound lane of West Worley Street between Clinkscales Road and Hunt Avenue. It is expected to end by 7 p.m. Nov. 5. Both projects will make use of flaggers to maintain two-way traffic.
The projects' end dates are dependent on the weather.