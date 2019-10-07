The Columbia City Council plans to continue working to offset the city’s declining revenue in the upcoming year.
The council discussed its general priorities for the upcoming year at a work session Monday before its regular meeting. Council members reached a general consensus to explore how much it would cost to hire an external auditor and talked about the potential for a use tax.
Columbia has already been looking to hire an internal auditor since Carey Bryce left the position in June. City Manager John Glascock said the city has received two applications so far and that the deadline to apply is Friday. However, the council discussed the merit of looking to private auditing firms for even more insight.
Sixth Ward Councilwoman Betsy Peters said she saw using an external auditor as an opportunity to perform smaller audits that could potentially provide the city with information in one year instead of three. She also said she sees internal and external audits as serving two separate functions, and that one wouldn’t replace the other.
Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas also said he liked the idea of the city doing both. He said they would answer two questions he has: Is the city following its own policies and procedures? And are those the best policies and procedures?
The Columbia Community Land Trust and Columbia Water and Light were among those mentioned as priorities for an audit.
“I see water and light being a basic utility that affects everybody,” Mayor Brian Treece said. “I’ve seen enough to merit an audit.”
Treece also suggested potentially narrowing the scope of an audit even further. He said an auditor could look within a specific department or target cash reserves in the general fund.
Treece said auditing is about making sure there are “sufficient checks and balances,” and it will be the best way to increase public trust.
The council wants to find out what the cost of an external audit from a private firm would be, and the price differences between auditing different departments. Glascock said he thinks the prices would vary based on the complexity of the department.
After finishing their discussion of a potential audit, the council turned the question of how to increase revenue.
Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp said stabilizing the city’s revenue is his highest priority as the city deals with a “really tough budget year.”
Trapp said a use tax seems to be the most appropriate way to respond to the city’s declining revenue, but he is open to suggestions from the other council members. He said it’s important that they work with one another and gain support of the voters to do “anything significant about revenue.”
“I’ll be looking to reach a consensus and find something that we can all agree to move forward on together,” Trapp said.
Trapp said the city wouldn’t be able to fulfill any of its goals without adequate funding.
The Missouri Handcock Amendment requires voter approval for local tax changes. Columbia voters rejected a use tax in 2017 by a mere 51 percent to 49 percent. Voters previously rejected the tax in 1998 and 1996, according to prior Missourian reporting.
