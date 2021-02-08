Because of continued extreme cold temperatures, the city of Columbia will extend its temporary overnight warming shelter through Saturday evening.
The city announced Sunday afternoon that it would extend the hours of its downtown temporary warming center to at least 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. It extended the hours further in a news release Monday evening.
The overnight station, at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. Tenth St., has been in place since Saturday and serves as "a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter providers," according to the release.
The warming center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. each evening.
In addition to the temporary overnight center, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services runs a regular network of warming and cooling stations that are available to the general public during normal business hours.
They are located at:
• The Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
• Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
• Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
Additional information on warming centers and Columbia's official shelters can be found on the city's dedicated page.