Because of continued extreme cold temperatures, the City of Columbia announced Sunday afternoon that it will extend the hours of its downtown temporary warming center to at least 7 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.
The overnight station, at Wabash Bus Station, 126 N. Tenth St., has been in place since Saturday and serves as "a resource for individuals unable to access local emergency shelter providers," according to the release.
In addition to the temporary overnight center, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services runs a regular network of warming and cooling stations that are available to the general public during normal business hours.
They are located at:
• The Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.
• Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St.
• Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.
Additional information on warming centers and Columbia's official shelters can be found on the city's dedicated page.