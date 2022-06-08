The Columbia Vision Commission will set up a booth at the Juneteenth Jamboree on June 15 at Cosmopolitan Park to gather input on the city’s Strategic Plan, according to a Wednesday news release from the city.
Juneteenth Jamboree will run from 6-8 p.m. It is the second installment in Columbia Parks and Recreation’s Family Fun Fests, which run from May to September.
Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes, the Columbia Vision Commission’s staff liaison, said the commission plans to seek feedback at the event because it presents an opportunity to engage more people.
The upcoming input session will be the second of four, according to the release. Rhodes said the commission first sought community input at one of its regular meetings but had “limited participation.”
Sasha Pass, the commission’s chair, said in the release that the commission will report its findings from the input sessions to the Columbia City Council.
Rhodes said the commission is gathering community feedback on the plan so residents can have a say in the city’s priorities.
“The purpose of the Vision Commission seeking public input on the Strategic Plan is for residents to provide input on what they see as strengths in each of the five strategic priority areas, whether or not they feel represented in those areas and then what, if any, additions they would like to see made to the plan,” Rhodes said.
The council adopted the Strategic Plan last year. Rhodes said the plan “represents a mutual understanding” of what the city government wants to accomplish and the steps it will take to implement the plan.
It has five priorities: organizational excellence, safe neighborhoods, reliable infrastructure, inclusive community and resilient economy. City Manager De’Carlon Seewood outlined the city’s progress on its priorities at his State of the City address last week.
The city’s BeHeardCoMo website also has a survey where residents can provide feedback on each of the plan’s priorities.