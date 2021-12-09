Residents in the neighborhood near Audubon Drive and Shepard Boulevard protested plans for a sidewalk in the area at the Columbia City Council’s Nov. 15 meeting. Their suggestion: better traffic-calming efforts.
Now, they’re getting what they want. An interested-parties session for traffic-calming in the area west of U.S. 63 is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
The Nov. 15 City Council meeting included a public hearing about a proposed sidewalk in the area, on the west side of Audubon Drive between Azalea Drive and Shepard Boulevard. It was intended to help children walk safely to Shepard Boulevard Elementary.
Residents who live in the area raised concerns that the sidewalk wouldn’t make the area safer for children and could increase jaywalking.
Tim Rich, a resident whose lot would be affected by the construction, was against the sidewalk and countered that traffic speed was the biggest issue.
Several community members recommended speed bumps, stop signs or narrowing the road to slow traffic.
The proposed sidewalk has been in the city’s master plan since 2007, but construction was only brought up this year. The city has a budget of $300,000 to construct the sidewalk, coming from the quarter of a cent Capital Improvement Program Sales Tax.
After hearing the complaints, council members voted against the sidewalk and instructed staff to investigate traffic calming measures that could be used. The budget for these efforts is $30,000, and the project would likely be completed sometime next year.
In the past five years, Public Works has completed 13 projects related to traffic calming, with 10 new projects planned for 2021-2022. Traffic-calming projects are implemented to increase safety, reduce speed and control the volume of traffic, according to traffic engineer Andrew Briedwell.
Public Works has 102 traffic management projects on its priority list from 2020, Briedwell said. Where projects fall on the list depends on the traffic study of that particular road, where a number of factors including speed, volume and collision history are considered.