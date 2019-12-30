The City of Columbia will hold two January meetings about upcoming water and sewer projects.
The first meeting will address the relocation of a sewer line under South Providence Road, beginning at 5:30 p.m Jan. 9 at the Daniel Boone City Building. The city said via news release that the relocation is necessary due to the current line having settled, causing decreased capacity and increased maintenance costs. The proposed plan would move the line 25 feet north of the existing one, keeping the current line open during the time of construction.
The second meeting will address the construction of a new drainage culvert under Leslie Lane, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 13 at the Daniel Boone building. A culvert is a structure, often made of a pipe or concrete and surrounded by soil, that allows water to flow beneath a road, railway or other forms of infrastructure. The new culvert would replace existing pipes, according to a news release from the city.
City staff will be at both meetings to answer questions from the public.
Supervising editor is Molly Hart