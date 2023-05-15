The city of Columbia will hold a public meeting on possible design changes to the I-70/U.S 63 interchange from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road. 

Members of the public can review and comment on proposed changes to the intersection, which are scheduled to begin in 2025. 

