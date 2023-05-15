The city of Columbia will hold a public meeting on possible design changes to the I-70/U.S 63 interchange from 5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Walton Building, 300 S. Providence Road.
Members of the public can review and comment on proposed changes to the intersection, which are scheduled to begin in 2025.
The meeting will be attended by representatives of the city, Missouri Department of Transportation, Boone County, University of Missouri, Chamber of Commerce, The Loop, Shelter Insurance and MU Health Care, according to a news release.
MoDOT will share information from the meeting with potential contractors as part of the design-build proposal process that will begin this fall.