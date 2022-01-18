The city of Columbia Ward Reapportionment Committee will hold four public meetings, beginning Wednesday, on 2022 Ward redistricting.
Members of the public can offer feedback on three drafts of the new map and the redistricting process using 2020 Census Data, according to a news release.
The meetings will take place:
5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, in Room A of the Activity & Recreation Center at 1701 W. Ash St.
- 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20, at John B. Lange Middle School on 2201 Smiley Lane.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, in the Fellowship Room of Rock Bridge Christian Church at 301 W. Green Meadows Road.
- 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at City of Refuge at 7 E. Sexton Road.
The committee will present a map to the Columbia City Council by Feb. 15, but the new ward map will not take effect until after the city elections in April.
The new wards should reflect population changes since the 2010 Census, make populations even among the wards and keep neighborhoods together.