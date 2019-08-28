Two sewer projects that will cost a combined $1.17 million will be the subject of public meetings in the coming days.
The city's sewer utility staff hopes both projects will improve overall hydraulics of the sewer system and reduce the occurrence of backups and overflows.
The first project will replace a 6-inch sewer pipe along Court and Hickory streets with an 8-inch PVC pipe. It also includes replacing two sewer mains under College Avenue and relocating a public sewer line that runs under an existing building.
The second project is the elimination of a private sewage collection system common near South Glenwood Avenue and Redbud Lane. It includes disconnecting properties from the private collector, installing new public sewer lines and connecting existing properties to them.
Both projects are expected to take place in the next three to five years. The first will cost about $507,000. The second was originally expected to cost about $610,000 but will likely be cheaper because the scope of the work has been reduced.
The meetings are open to the public. More information will be available for public review, and city staff will be present at the meetings to answer questions.
The Court and Hickory streets meeting will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. next Wednesday in Conference Room 1C of the Daniel Boone City Building. The second meeting will be directly afterward in the same location.