For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia will hold its Operation Clean Neighborhoods event this Friday.
City employees will volunteer to clear sidewalks and streets of litter, paint street markings and clean up parks. This will be the 11th time this event has happened in Columbia.
This event’s goal is to help clean up neighborhoods while also connecting city employees with residents and each other.
“We have a lot of new city employees, so this is a great opportunity for them to get involved,” said Leigh Kottwitz, the city neighborhood services manager.
According to a city news release Monday, more than 70 city employees have volunteered for this event so far. Kottwitz said participation from city staff is higher than the last clean up event in September 2019, which had 62 volunteers.
Before the pandemic, Operation Clean Neighborhoods generally had two events each year, one in spring and one in fall, Kottwitz said.
The volunteers will be working on Wilkes Boulevard, Eighth Street, Park Avenue, Providence Road and the streets inside this area. Kottwitz said the location for the event is chosen based on several factors, like whether the event has recently been held in the neighborhood and where it can have an impact. In connection with the event, the city's Office of Neighborhood Services will place dumpsters in these areas for neighborhood residents. The dumpsters will be available for public use until Sept. 26.
Residents who wish to volunteer can meet with the employees at 8:30 a.m. at Douglass Park. To learn more about the event, Columbia residents can contact the Office of Neighborhood Services at 573-817-5050.