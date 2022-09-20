For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbia will hold its Operation Clean Neighborhoods event this Friday.

City employees will volunteer to clear sidewalks and streets of litter, paint street markings and clean up parks. This will be the 11th time this event has happened in Columbia.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • K-12 Education reporter, fall 2022. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you