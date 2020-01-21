The public will have the chance to meet Columbia's new fire chief Wednesday.

A reception with light refreshments will be held at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., according to a city news release.

Fire Chief Andy Woody began his career in 1997 in Missouri with the Springfield Fire Department, where he served and eventually became assistant fire chief. He also served as the fire chief after several years of service in Searcy, Arkansas, before coming to Columbia. He also taught firefighters nationwide as an adjunct instructor with the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute, according to the release.

Woody has an associate degree in fire science, a bachelor's degree in business management and a master's degree in administration. He is the successor of Randy White, who retired last October

