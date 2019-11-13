Columbia will hold an event to discuss the state of pollinators in the city, state and nation at 6 p.m. Thursday in room 1A/B of Daniel Boone City Building at 701 E. Broadway.
The event is the first in the city's sustainability speakers series, said Danielle Fox, a community conservationist with the City of Columbia's Office of Sustainability. The plan is for the city to hold an event every three months, she said.
At the meeting, Kelly Srigley-Werner of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services will discuss pollinator conservation efforts nationwide; Jamie Barton of the Missouri Department of Conservation will discuss pollinator conservation efforts in Missouri and the maintenance of habitats; Charles Nilon, a professor in the MU School of Natural Resources, will discuss the importance of conservation in cities; and Fox will discuss pollinator conservation efforts in Columbia, according to the city news release.
"This speaker series is just one of the ways we hope to educate the community on efforts that are currently taking place and being planned to improve the city’s biodiversity through pollinator conservation," Fox said in the news release.