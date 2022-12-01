A public hearing on the 2022 Columbia Sidewalk Master Plan will be held on Monday in the City Council chambers. This proposed plan is the first update since 2013.

The plan serves as a guide to city staff and Council when investing in the construction of new sidewalks. Different factors like the road the sidewalk is along and bus stops, as well as pedestrian generators, affect project priority, Mitch Skov, senior city planner, said.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you