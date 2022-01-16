Emergency Shelters

The following list of shelters is available on the city's website.

Salvation Army Harbor House

Location: 602 N. Ann St.

Contact: 573.442.1984

Hours: Open 24 hours a day, every day, including holidays

Room at the Inn (winter only)

Location: Shelter Locations

Contact: roomattheinncomo@gmail.com

Hours: 7 p.m. - 7 a.m., overnights only

Rainbow House (for children/youth)

Location: 1611 Towne Dr.

Contact: 573.474.6600

True North (for domestic violence)

Contact: 573.875.1370

Welcome Home (for veterans)