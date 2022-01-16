The city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center Wednesday and Thursday at Wabash Bus Station.
The opening is in response to forecasted temperatures below 9 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release from the city. Located at 126 N. Tenth St., the station will be open 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. both evenings.
The station serves as a last resort for unhoused people who do not have access to other emergency shelters, such as Room at the Inn. It opens when temperatures are expected to drop below 9 degrees.
Daytime warming centers are available during normal business hours at several locations, including the Activity & Recreation Center and Columbia Public Library. There, people can access public areas, such as lobbies, restrooms and drinking fountains.
More information on warming and other emergency shelters is available on the city's website.