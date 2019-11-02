Columbia will extend a service this winter to reduce the harsh and sometimes fatal effects of cold weather on the homeless.
The Columbia City Council in October gave the nod to staff recommendations to open overnight warming centers when the temperature is forecasted to be at or below 9 degrees between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. These centers will have no cots or other amenities but will provide basic shelter from the cold.
A memo to the City Council said there were 10 days in 2018 that would have met the criteria and six thus far in 2019.
When weather is forecasted to reach the minimum threshold, the city-county health director will ask the city manager to issue an alert. Once an alert is approved, the city will open a shelter for the night.
Notice will come through media alerts, social media and the city website. The city also will inform public safety agencies, groups that provide assistance to the homeless and hospitals.
Second Ward Councilman Mike Trapp and his brother, John Trapp, do outreach with the homeless downtown through a contract between their business, AAAAChange, and the Downtown Community Improvement District. Trapp said AAAAChange focuses on building relationships and pathways for people to move from homelessness, but he and his brother sometimes try to meet immediate needs.
Trapp said extreme weather alerts should help other shelters know when additional help from the city will be available.
Jordanna Boyd-Proctor, Salvation Army Harbor House director, said the city and county have worked well with shelters.
"Columbia has a lot of community support," she said. "There are a lot of community agencies that come together to prepare to provide services for these individuals."
Boyd-Proctor said Harbor House is usually full all winter. When extreme weather hits, the shelter takes in about 15 clients a night in addition to its 90-day program residents. She said the shelter identifies extreme weather as projected overnight lows less than 35 degrees, highs in the summer greater than 90 degrees or potential tornadoes.
Boyd-Proctor said the shelters are working with each other and the government to arrange open communication and to move people to available spaces. She remembers nights last winter when Harbor House and Room at the Inn were both at capacity.
"I think this preplanned addition of an extra shelter is going to work out great," she said.
Last winter, the city opened overnight warming centers in Regional Economic Development Inc. offices and at Wabash Station, according to the report. The warming centers were open three nights and were staffed by airport safety workers.
"The first time we did it, it was a quick decision based on an imminent need, but we were still able to reach out to homeless service providers and get the word out," Trapp said.
Trapp said he thinks the centers might have saved lives, not only by adding capacity but also by serving people who can't or don't want to use other shelters because of barriers to entry.
Harbor House, for example, requires a photo ID or verification of identity, so it can run sex-offender background checks. That's because it shelters children, Boyd-Proctor said. Trapp said other shelters require registration or searches, and the people who come must leave their belongings in a designated area.
"We have airport security officers who monitor the shelter, so we’re comfortable having no barriers. Whoever shows up is welcome to stay," Trapp said. "I think that’s an important piece of the puzzle."
Trapp also said some people won’t stay in shelters because the trauma they've experienced or their personal struggles prohibit them from being in enclosed places around a lot of people and with a lot of structure.
"This better meets that need than anything else that the community’s put forward," he said.
Trapp said he's seen the kind of devastation some homeless people can face.
"One of my longtime clients got intoxicated and fell down and died of exposure, and that breaks my heart," he said.
He believes there have been other such deaths in Columbia.
"I think that that is a tragedy for a community like ours," he said. "You can’t prevent every death, but there should be resources to get people out of life-threatening weather, and that shouldn’t be limited by space."
Staff from the Public Health and Human Services, Police, Fire, Public Works and Community Relations departments, as well as the Boone County Office of Emergency Management, met and reviewed policies and practices from other cities to develop their recommendations.
Baltimore, Philadelphia and Newark all set guidelines for how to respond when extreme weather meets a certain threshold. Those thresholds began at 13, 20 and 25 degrees without precipitation, respectively, according to the council memo. The report stated the threshold of 9 degrees was set due to the city's limited resources.
The memo estimated staffing the warming centers will cost the city about $500 per night, based on the actual costs from last year.
Trapp said ending homelessness is an achievable goal, but the first priority is to end exposure deaths.
"We have too wealthy of a city to allow people freeze to death because they don’t have anywhere to go," he said.