The city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center Friday at the Wabash Bus Station ahead of below-freezing weather. 

The warming center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to evening temperatures forecasted below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The center is located at 126 N. 10th St.

There are also warming shelters open during the day throughout the city during normal business hours, including:

  • the Activity and Recreation Center, at 1701 W. Ash St.,
  • the Boone County Government Center, at 801 E. Walnut St.,
  • Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, at 1005 W. Worley St.,
  • the Columbia Public Library, at 100 W. Broadway,
  • the Salvation Army, at 1108 W. Ash St.,
  • the Salvation Army Harbor House, at 602 N. Ann St., 
  • and St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.
  City/county and state government reporter, spring 2022.

  Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism.

