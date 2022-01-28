The city of Columbia will open a temporary overnight warming center Friday at the Wabash Bus Station ahead of below-freezing weather.
The warming center will be open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. due to evening temperatures forecasted below 15 degrees Fahrenheit, according to a news release. The center is located at 126 N. 10th St.
There are also warming shelters open during the day throughout the city during normal business hours, including:
- the Activity and Recreation Center, at 1701 W. Ash St.,
- the Boone County Government Center, at 801 E. Walnut St.,
- Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, at 1005 W. Worley St.,
- the Columbia Public Library, at 100 W. Broadway,
- the Salvation Army, at 1108 W. Ash St.,
- the Salvation Army Harbor House, at 602 N. Ann St.,
- and St. Francis House, 901 Range Line St.