The City of Columbia Office of Cultural Affairs will receive $150,000 in American Rescue Plan funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, according to a Thursday news release from the city.
With approval from city council, the funds will be made available to local arts nonprofits who will be able to apply for grant funding to help them recover from the impact of the pandemic.
The Office of Cultural Affairs plans to use the grant to supplement its Annual Arts Funding program, which provides funds for "project support" rather than operations costs, according to the release.
The Annual Arts Funding program money is contract-based for specific purposes like hiring guests artists but can’t be used for operational costs like rent, which the NEA ARP funding can cover.
The new ARP money will go toward arts organizations' "personnel, stipends for artists, facilities, health and safety supplies, and marketing and promotional costs."
"When agencies can better meet their essential operational needs, they can focus more efforts on programming and outreach to underserved communities," said Sarah Dresser, Office of Cultural Affairs manager, in the release.
Grant applications for local arts organizations will open in February 2022. Dresser said the office does not now what the application process will look like at this time. The ARP money from the National Endowment of the Arts will be separate from the $25 million the city has already received in ARP funding.