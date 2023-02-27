City of Columbia Utilities announced Monday that they will resume utility disconnections as temperatures rise.
In a news release, the city is encouraging utility customers to make sure their accounts are current as soon as possible in order to avoid being disconnected.
The release did not provide a date on which disconnections would resume.
This announcement comes after the city recently approved an ordinance allowing eligible residents an additional 21 days to pay their bills without being charged late fees. The ordinance goes into effect March 1.
In 2022, 43% of residents paid a utility bill late.
Customers can pay utilities online at MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov, over the phone or at the Daniel Boone City Building.
For those in need of utility assistance, call 573-874-7380 or email: UCS@CoMo.gov.