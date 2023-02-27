City of Columbia Utilities announced Monday that they will resume utility disconnections as temperatures rise. 

In a news release, the city is encouraging utility customers to make sure their accounts are current as soon as possible in order to avoid being disconnected.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City and County Government reporter, Spring 2023

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you