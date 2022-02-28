The city of Columbia will resume utility disconnections as temperatures rise. 

According to a news release, customers should pay their utility bills and any past-due balances as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected.

Payments can be made three ways:

  • Visiting MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov and paying with a credit or debit card or a checking/savings account.

  • Done over the phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card or checking/savings account.

  • Paid at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card.

    • Drive-thru: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

    • Cashiers Office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

If you need assistance with paying for your utility bill, call 573-874-7380 or email UCS@CoMo.gov.

