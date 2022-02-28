The city of Columbia will resume utility disconnections as temperatures rise.
According to a news release, customers should pay their utility bills and any past-due balances as soon as possible to avoid being disconnected.
Payments can be made three ways:
Visiting MyUtilityBill.CoMo.gov and paying with a credit or debit card or a checking/savings account.
Done over the phone at 573-874-7694 with a credit or debit card or checking/savings account.
Paid at the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway, with cash, check, money order, credit or debit card.
Drive-thru: 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.
Cashiers Office: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.
If you need assistance with paying for your utility bill, call 573-874-7380 or email UCS@CoMo.gov.