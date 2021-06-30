The city is preparing to spend more than $1 million to repair sewer lines in three Columbia neighborhoods, and it has scheduled a series of meetings to answer public questions about the projects.
The city's sewer utility staff will host meetings in the Parkade and Albert-Oakland Park neighborhoods of north Columbia and in the Lynnwood Drive neighborhood in south Columbia.
The total cost of the three projects is estimated at $1.03 million to $1.13 million, which breaks down as follows:
- $469,000 to $495,000 for the Parkade project
- $314,000 to $350,000 for the Albert-Oakland Park neighborhood project
- $249,000 to $285,000 for the Lynnwood Drive project
The projects involves relining sanitary sewer pipes. Lining pipes is less invasive than replacing them, according to the city's website.
Information about the projects and diagrams showing preliminary concepts for them will be available for the public at the meeting.
The meetings will be:
- For the Parkade project: from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Parkade Elementary School.
- For the Albert-Oakland project: from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 8 at Oakland Middle School.
- For the Lynnwood Drive project: from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. July 15 at the Lynnwood Court cul-de-sac.
In case of inclement weather, residents who are interested can contact Zach Nikin at 573-874-6343 or zachary.nikin@como.gov for information about rescheduling.