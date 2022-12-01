A public hearing on the 2022 Columbia Sidewalk Master Plan will be held on Monday in the City Council chambers. This proposed plan is the first update since 2013.
The plan serves as a guide to city staff and council members when investing in the construction of new sidewalks. Factors such as the road the sidewalk is along and bus stops, as well as pedestrian generators, affect project priorities, said Mitch Skov, senior city planner.
“Schools or parks are primary examples of that, or maybe grocery stores and commercial centers,” Skov said.
If a sidewalk is on a non-major route or smaller street, it will rank lower in priority, Skov said.
No official budget exists specifically for sidewalks. Instead, money comes from the city’s yearly allotment for streets and sidewalks; $11 million has been budgeted for street and sidewalk projects for FY 2023.
However, the city’s budget is not the only funding source available for sidewalk projects.
“We also have federal grants, which come through MoDOT; typically they’re the pass-through agency,” Skov said. “For example, the Transportation Alternatives Program, that’s one of the federal programs we use.”
Funding for various projects depends greatly on what grants are applied and how much local match money comes from the city. The funding received from MoDOT and the federal government also varies from project to project also, he said.
From the 2013 plan — the most recent major update — 10 projects were completed out of 41, leaving the remaining 31 projects to roll over to the proposed 2022 plan. Nine new projects will be added, for a total estimated cost of $24.6 million, according to the proposed plan.
Skov said looking at the low number of completed projects from the last plan — less than a quarter — is misleading because of unaccounted improvements during street projects, including pedestrian crossings and accessibility improvements.
“The city has done a number of other projects at intersections where they reconstructed a street and needed to repair or put in a new sidewalk if there wasn’t any sidewalk there,” Skov said.
The plan has been updated on an irregular basis in the past, ranging from a 15-year gap to just a year in between plans.
- Stadium Boulevard, Primrose to Business Loop 70.
- Nifong Boulevard, Bethel to Forum (as part of street project).
- Clark Lane, Paris Road to Eastwood.
- North Garth Avenue, Worley to just south of Sexton Road.
- Oakland Gravel Road, Blue Ridge to Vandiver.
- Sinclair Road, from Nifong Boulevard south to existing sidewalk.
- Forum Boulevard, Nifong to Mill Creek.
- Elleta Avenue, Rangeline Street (Route 763) east to existing sidewalk.
- Leslie Lane, North Garth Avenue to west of Newton Drive.
Carter Lane, Foxfire Drive south 1,300 feet to Lot 1 of Providence South Plaza Plat 1.