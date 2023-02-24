The city of Columbia has released the results of a survey on the future of trash collection in the city, with a majority of respondents indicating a preference for switching from bags to roll carts.
According to the data, 892 respondents took the surveys, which were available through the city's BeHeardCoMo webpage between Jan. 6 and Feb. 10, as well as at two public input meetings in January.
According to the results, 69% of respondents were open to adopting roll carts, whereas 25% were opposed.
Worker safety was among the top reasons mentioned by supporters of carts, as well as ease of use and the cleanliness provided by the carts, which supporters consider to be harder for animals to access.
Among the top reasons in opposition were the fairness of volume-based fees, a lack of storage space, the poor aesthetics of carts lining neighborhood streets and the cumbersomeness of rolling the carts up and down hilly driveways.
The survey also broke down support by different demographic markers.
While 90% of respondents born after 1981 supported switching to carts, only 32% of respondents from the silent generation, which are people born between the late 1920s and 1940s, were in favor, perhaps echoing the sentiment that retrieving carts is burdensome on older people.
Support for carts was also higher among those who use more bags.
The survey broke down support by ward too, with the lowest support in the First Ward at 51%, and the highest in the Sixth Ward at 80%.
The results of the survey will be discussed at a City Council work session on Feb. 28.
Trash collection methods have sparked much debate in Columbia in recent years. In 2016, city residents voted to ban roll carts with a 54% majority. Council lifted the ban on roll carts last spring.