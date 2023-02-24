The city of Columbia has released the results of a survey on the future of trash collection in the city, with a majority of respondents indicating a preference for switching from bags to roll carts.

According to the data, 892 respondents took the surveys, which were available through the city's BeHeardCoMo webpage between Jan. 6 and Feb. 10, as well as at two public input meetings in January.

