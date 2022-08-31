Sarah Nguyen’s hand-cut paper art “Devorah-Bee” was unveiled as the commemorative poster of the year at the Celebration of Arts in Jesse Hall on Wednesday night.
The celebration, hosted by the Office of Cultural Affairs, showcased Nguyen’s original 76 inch by 49 inch artwork, which depicts a thriving ash tree with a honeycomb and bees falling out of it. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe revealed the commemorative poster at the event.
Buffaloe also announced special recognition of the year, given to Diana Moxon for her work and volunteerism in the local art community. Moxon had served as the executive director at the Columbia Art League for 11 years and currently hosts “Speaking of the Arts” at KOPN, Buffaloe said.
The City Council created the Office of Cultural Affairs in 1992, and the office has named a commemorative poster every year since it was formed.
“You can say we’re celebrating our 30th birthday tonight,” Assistant City Manager Carol Rhodes said.
Nguyen, the artist, said in an interview that she has lived in Missouri for 15 years and moved to Columbia in 2018. She said she spent two months on “Devorah-Bee,” with every cut based on her everyday interactions with Columbia, an “oasis in the middle of a very rural Missouri.”
“My husband has deemed Columbia the city of festivals,” Nguyen said with a laugh. “Because there’s always a festival going on, even in the depth of winter and March – the True/False Festival, the Unbound Festival, Roots N Blues.”
“I don’t think I’ve been in Columbia, even during shutdowns in the pandemic, when there wasn’t something happening culturally,” she said.
She added that the imagery in “Devorah-Bee” was inspired by all the inclusive and diverse cultural aspects coming out of Columbia.
“Anyone who purchased tickets to tonight’s event will receive a poster,” Sydney Olsen, public information officer for the City Manager’s office, said in an interview. Olsen added that the tickets to the fundraiser will go to the Columbia Arts Fund and donations are always welcome.
The commemorative poster will also be available for $20 at the Convention and Visitors Bureau at 300 S. Providence Road, starting Thursday. Posters from previous years will be available for $10.
After the celebration, the original “Devorah-Bee” will be part of the exhibition at MU’s George Caleb Bingham Gallery, from Oct. 3 to Nov. 3.