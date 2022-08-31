Sarah Nguyen’s hand-cut paper art “Devorah-Bee” was unveiled as the commemorative poster of the year at the Celebration of Arts in Jesse Hall on Wednesday night.

The celebration, hosted by the Office of Cultural Affairs, showcased Nguyen’s original 76 inch by 49 inch artwork, which depicts a thriving ash tree with a honeycomb and bees falling out of it. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe revealed the commemorative poster at the event.

  • Social Justice Reporter, Fall 2022. Senior in Print & Digital Journalism. Reach me at hanjiang@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

