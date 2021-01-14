The Commission on Cultural Affairs and its standing committee want your feedback on proposals for artwork at the new Columbia Regional Airport terminal.
Public input will play a key role in the recommendation that goes to City Council for final approval. The new terminal is slated for completion in spring 2022.
Visit the city's website to look at the designs and submit comments. The city is also accepting comments via email at OCA@CoMo.gov or to the Office of Cultural Affairs, P.O. Box 6015, Columbia, MO 65205.
You can comment until Jan. 29.
The project includes designs from national artist David Griggs and regional artist Chris Morrey. Both are familiar with the design of the facility and have visited with representatives from the community.
The project is a part of the Percent for Art program, which allows for 1% of any city building or improvement project to be used for site-specific public art.
For more information, contact the Office of Cultural Affairs at 874-7512 or OCA@CoMo.gov.