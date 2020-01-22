The City of Columbia on Wednesday welcomed new Fire Chief Andy Woody, who says he's happy to be home in Missouri serving a familiar community.
Handshakes and smiles filled the Daniel Boone City Building as about 20 public officials gathered for coffee and conversation with Woody.
The welcoming reception allowed Woody to meet with the public and introduce himself to community members.
"I've spent a lot of time in and around the City of Columbia, and it's like coming home," Woody said.
He said he wants the spirit of Wednesday's event to be present every day in his role as fire chief so he can directly connect with the public.
"I hope this is kind of our day-to-day and that I'm approachable. I'm open. I'm available to the public," Woody said. "I want to visit people. I want to hear from them. They are, essentially, who I work for, and I want to make sure that we're meeting everyone's needs."
Originally from Richland, the Missouri native is a career firefighter with almost 23 years of experience. He began his career in 1997 at the Springfield Fire Department, according to previous Missourian reporting.
"I've been in and around the fire service my whole life," Woody said. "My dad was a career firefighter at Fort Leonard Wood and then also a fire chief at the small volunteer community where we grew up."
After spending the last four years in Searcy, Arkansas, and serving as the fire chief there, Woody said he's excited to be back.
"It's such a vibrant community, and the personnel that we work with are eager and excited and motivated," Woody said. "I just know that there's going to be a lot of teamwork and this team and the city are all very welcoming and anxious to work with the fire department. I just think there's a lot of opportunity to do some great things."
No stranger to Columbia, Woody was an adjunct instructor with the University of Missouri Fire and Rescue Training Institute where he taught firefighters across Missouri, according to a news release from the city.
Danna Woody, his wife, said she is proud of her husband and this next step in his career.
"It just seemed like a great fit, you know, to come back here and for him to finish his career out here," Danna Woody said. "We're really excited to see how he can help the city here and what their needs are."
Public officials said they are looking forward to this new leadership.
Amy Schneider, the director of the Columbia Convention and Visitors Bureau, said everyone should have a chance to meet the new fire chief.
"He's already shown he's personable. He's ready to roll up his sleeves and get involved in the community," Schneider said. "He's ready to lead our already fantastic fire department."
Woody succeeds Randy White, who retired last October, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.