As the temperatures continue to drop in Columbia, the city's winter weather response carries on.
According to the City of Columbia Public Works, snowplows were deployed at 9:30 a.m. Monday. The crews are covering the routes in accordance with their priority list, with residential areas being first.
In addition, MU Parking announced on Twitter shortly before 10 a.m. Monday that the top floors of all parking garages will be closed because of below freezing temperatures. The MU Parking Enforcement Office has stated that it will continue to monitor the weather every day and keep track of the ice and snow cover on the parking garages in the days to come.
Even though Monday is predicted to be the warmest day of the week, residents can expect some on-and-off light snow from Monday through the end of the week, according to KOMU's forecast. Slickness on the roads can be expected, so residents are encouraged to closely monitor the forecast and drive with caution at all times.
To stay updated on the city's response to any changes in the weather conditions, visit CoMoSnow.com.