The city of Columbia is asking residents to monitor stormwater inlets near their homes to make sure they are free of leaves and other debris, said a Facebook post by Columbia Sewer & Stormwater.
Some residents used the opportunity of the posting to respond with complaints, citing that it is the city's duty to maintain and, if the correct infrastructure was in place, residents wouldn't have to pay attention.
COMO Safe Water Coalition was one group that spoke out on the Facebook post.
"When you take away reasonable means for residents to dispose of yard waste and do not engage in a sustainable option other cities employ such as curbside leaf removal, requesting citizens to remove leaves and debris from these inlets is both insulting and not in touch with reality," said the COMO Safe Water Coalition.
Founders Julie Ryan and Marie Thiffault created the coalition in 2016 because of concerns with how Columbia's drinking water is disinfected.
"Citizens are expected to either use their issued bags for yard waste, pay for bags, or take their yard waste to a location for disposal; not all of these options are reasonable or feasible for everyone," Ryan said in an email.
In some areas, residents have raked leaves and yard waste into streets where they can clog storm water inlets.
Katie Brown Kane, a resident living on the east side of Columbia, has always raked her leaves onto tarps and disposed of them elsewhere. She said sometimes the amount of leaves would exceed ten full tarps.
Now that she is unable to rake the leaves herself, she has hired a company to do the job.
The only issue Kane has dealt with over the years has been the drain to the front of her house, which fills with leaves but also drains rain runoff from two other houses, she said. If they do not keep this clear, it can flood and cause the road to ice over in the winter.
Otherwise, Kane has not had any issues with the changes in the city's yard waste pickup, and her neighborhood is more than willing to put in the work to keep their yards neat.
"If something needs doing, we get it done," said Kane.
Columbia city council members had previously discussed the issue of yard waste management but did not make changes to new procedures implemented this year. Residents are required to put yard waste in city-issued bags, otherwise it will not be collected.
"Improperly disposing of yard waste in the storm drains can also cause issues for residents," said Matt Nestor, public information specialist for the City of Columbia's Utilities department. "When leaves, grass clippings and twigs get into the storm drain, they can clump with other debris and block inlets or pipes."