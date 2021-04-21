With all the challenges and controversy surrounding garbage collection in Columbia lately, you’d think the city’s solid waste utility manager might be ready to, well, bag it.
But Steve Hunt has another job that helps keep things in perspective.
Hunt, who has been the solid waste utility manager since June 1999, is also a civil engineer in the Navy Reserve. In 2013, he traveled to Afghanistan where he and other members of a Seabee battalion built infrastructure for the country and surrounding areas.
His most recent deployments were in Africa. In 2015 and 2016, he helped build schools and churches in the west-African countries of Djibouti, Tanzania and Somalia.
“I’ve seen some pretty stark environments,” Hunt said. “No running water, no electricity, 110-degree weather and they seem happy.”
It causes Hunt to see the continuing controversy over trash pickup in Columbia through a different lens.
“Yeah, we get here in the States, and people are unhappy about, you know, get upset about, whatever they get upset about,” he said.
Hunt, who graduated from MU in 1994 with a degree in engineering, said he always wanted to serve in the military and nearly enlisted after high school. Years later, he was talking with a co-worker who was in the Navy Reserve.
“I was telling him that I always kind of regretted not joining,” Hunt recalled. “He pointed out that the Navy had a program for civil engineers.”
Back home, Hunt has had a lot on his plate recently with new regulations for trash collection. Some took effect in November. On Feb. 1, the city began requiring that waste set at the curbside be placed in city-issued trash bags.
Hunt hopes this will alleviate some of the problems that caused the city to suspend curbside recycling pickups last summer. At the time, he said, more than half the city’s residential trash collection jobs were vacant.
“We had a lot of workers getting injured due to the nature of the job,” Hunt said. “People were also taking advantage of the service, throwing out everything in their house and leaving 30 to 40 bags out to be picked up. It was overwhelming.”
The new voucher system gives each household 104 city-issued garbage bags per year and requires them to pay $2 per additional bag if they go over the allotment. The idea is not only to make trash collectors’ jobs safer but also to be fair about how much households pay for trash service.
“Those who put one or two bags will have a lower monthly trash bill than those who put out a lot more bags.”
The new rules don’t sit well with a lot of Columbia residents, including the group Columbia Citizens for Roll Carts, which is collecting signatures to put an initiative on the ballot that would allow the city to switch to roll carts for trash collection. That would overturn a 2016 ballot initiative that banned the city from using roll cars.
Courtney Jamison of the citizens’ group argues that Columbia’s trash policy penalizes those least able to pay.
“In addition to our eight kids, my handicapped uncle also lives with us,” Jamison said. “Penalizing someone for caring about an aging parent just doesn’t seem fair, especially when charging $2 a bag.”
Hunt said his hands are tied by the 2016 referendum that was sponsored by the Solid Waste Advocacy Group and was approved with 54% of the vote.
“Those ordinances are still in place today,” Hunt said. “It’s not that we don’t want to give roll carts to folks; it’s that there’s an ordinance that says I can’t.”
Hunt remains upbeat despite the constant, and sometimes acrimonious, debate over the best way to collect trash in the city.
“I really like working in the community that I live in,” the globe-trotting reservist said, “seeing the impact on the community and providing better infrastructure and quality of life for the citizens.”