The City of Centralia experienced a city-wide power outage Friday evening following a winter storm.
The outage was announced in a tweet from Boone County Joint Communications.
Most power was restored Friday night, according to a City of Centralia Facebook post. The city still had 12 outages at about 8 p.m. Friday, but crews were working to restore power to those households.
According to a post on the city's Facebook page Friday afternoon, power lines were down "all over town." The post said most of the issues were caused by tree limbs breaking under the weight of ice from Friday's winter storm.
Centralia operates on its own municipal utility system. According to the Centralia Public Works/Utilities website, the city distributes power to approximately 2,100 customers in and around Centralia.
Centralia residents experiencing power outages or downed power lines were told to call the Centralia Police Department's non-emergency line at 573-682-2132. Dispatchers were working to get information to the electric crew as soon as possible.
No information about the number of affected residents or when the issue would be resolved was immediately available.