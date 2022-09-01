For the first time in 50 years, various civic clubs will partner up in order to enhance the quality of life in Columbia's parks.
Members from over a dozen clubs in Columbia will work together for a cleanup in Cosmopolitan Park on Sept. 10. The clubs teaming up for the event include Columbia Civic Club Council, Lions, Kiwanis, Optimist, Cosmopolitan and Rotary club chapters.
According to a news release from Optimist Club, the event is part of an initiative sponsored by the international presidents of the service clubs to “celebrate community.”
All the clubs have different specialties — including youth, health and the environment — and have hundreds of members who volunteer across Columbia.
“Just because we have different flavors or efforts, we all want to make Columbia a better place,” Optimist Lt. Gov. Rick McKernan said.
The litter drive will take place at 9 a.m. Sept. 10 in Cosmopolitan Park. Members of the clubs are encouraged to bring themselves and a water bottle, and Columbia Parks and Recreation will provide sanitary equipment to pick up litter and cleaning solution for benches and the playground. At 11 a.m., members are encouraged to cool off and unwind at an ice cream social and networking event at the Optimist Club Hall, 1201 Grand Ave.
“I cannot stress this enough, civic clubs enhance the quality of life in a city. One club can’t do it all,” McKernan said.