For the first time in 50 years, various civic clubs will partner up in order to enhance the quality of life in Columbia's parks.

Members from over a dozen clubs in Columbia will work together for a cleanup in Cosmopolitan Park on Sept. 10. The clubs teaming up for the event include Columbia Civic Club Council, Lions, Kiwanis, Optimist, Cosmopolitan and Rotary club chapters. 

