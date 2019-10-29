Former U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill will be the first speaker in the new My Missouri Lecture Series, which is sponsored by the State Historical Society of Missouri.
The series will feature prominent Missourians, who will talk about their lives and how the state’s history, people and culture have shaped them. Next year’s speaker is former U.S. Sen. John Danforth, who will speak in St. Louis.
McCaskill served as Missouri’s state auditor before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006, where she served as the top-ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security Committee. McCaskill lost the Missouri Senate race in 2018 to then Attorney General Josh Hawley.TThe State Historical Society was founded in 1898 and is a research center for Missouri and local history. It makes material available related to periods of Missouri history. McCaskill’s talk will begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at the State Historical Society’s new Center for Missouri Studies at 605 Elm St. The registration for this event is already closed and it is at full capacity.
Supervising editor is Hannah Hoffmeister.