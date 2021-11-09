Columbia has two significant vacancies following the recent resignations of Scott Clardy, deputy director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, and Richard Enyard, the city’s Human Resources director.
Their separate resignations were confirmed by Sydney Olsen, the city’s public information director. Olsen was unable to provide any additional information about the resignations or personal contact information for the two individuals.
Clardy provided regular updates to the community on the COVID-19 pandemic, appearing at a Muleskinners lunch in September. He also spoke at a recent emergency public meeting about a rise in drug overdoses in Boone County.
Although Olsen said Clardy resigned Friday, biographical information about Clardy remained on the city website Tuesday afternoon past 3 p.m., then was removed. The post recounted his significant career in public health:
“Scott Clardy has over 33 years of experience in public health. His career in public health began as a chemist at the Missouri State Public Health Laboratory. As his career advanced within the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and at Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, he has been involved in a myriad of public health activities and programs.”
“Mr. Clardy has presented on his public health work at both national and international conferences. Mr. Clardy serves as a site visit team leader for the Public Health Accreditation Board, which is the national public health accrediting body. Mr. Clardy holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Missouri – Columbia.”
Enyard was selected for the role in December 2020. He replaced Margrace Buckler, who retired in January after 22 years with the city.
Olsen was unable to comment on why Enyard resigned this week after less than a year at the job.
The Human Resources page on the city’s website shows the director’s position as vacant. Neither position is listed under current job openings.