A Columbia woman was seriously injured Friday evening in a crash involving two vehicles at the Clark Lane intersection with U.S. 63.
Hallie Jenkins, 79, was taken by paramedics to an area hospital with serious injuries after her car collided with a car driven by Meghan Alexander, 26.
Jenkins' Toyota Corolla was traveling north through the Clark Lane intersection when it collided with Alexander's Hyundai Elantra, which was going west.
The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m., according to a release from the Columbia Police Department.
Alexander, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered minor injuries. Jenkins was not wearing a seat belt, according to the release.
Police are continuing to investigate the accident.