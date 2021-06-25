An 88-year-old Clark woman died from injuries suffered in a crash Thursday at U.S. 63 and Route CC in northern Boone County.
The Missouri Highway Patrol reported that Betty J. Smith was trying to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 63 in her 2003 Chevy Trailblazer at 11:30 a.m. Thursday when she struck a tractor trailer driven by Welsey Odden, 39, of Gamma.
Smith was pronounced dead a little after 2 p.m. Thursday at University Hospital.
The highway patrol said Odden suffered minor injuries in the crash but declined treatment. Both he and Smith were wearing seat belts.