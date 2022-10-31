Clayton Farr Jr. will serve as the Columbia Fire Department's next fire chief, according to a city news release.
The city manager's office announced the selection Monday, officially ending a search that began at the beginning of the year and drew criticism from the local firefighters union.
Farr brings over 27 years of experience to Columbia's top fire service position. He has been with the department since 1998 and was named acting fire chief when Andy Woody, the previous interim chief, retired Sept. 2. Farr has also served as the department's public information officer and has worked as a firefighter, assistant fire marshal, lieutenant, battalion chief, fire investigator and division chief/shift commander.
Shortly after Farr was named assistant fire chief, the department began working on a curriculum with local high schools intended to provide students paid internships and a path to public safety jobs. Increasing diversity within the department through such outreach to the city's Black community has been a focus for Farr as assistant fire chief.
"I am truly humbled and very excited for this amazing opportunity to serve our community as your fire chief,'' Farr said in a news release from the city. "I work alongside a first-class group of women and men who compose your Columbia Fire Department and have tremendous respect for the amazing work they selflessly perform each day, giving back to the community through their work."
The length of the search and feelings about a lack of communication led the union that represents the city's firefighters to voice concerns about the selection process earlier this month. Columbia Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 1055, released a statement that revealed the union was not backing Farr in the search.
Zachary Privette, the union's president, provided the Missourian emails between himself and City Manager De'Carlon Seewood that communicated the union's concerns about Farr's qualifications and leadership abilities, as well as feelings that the city was not providing updates on a selection that was expected much sooner. The union's official statement showed IAFF Local 1055 recommended another of the three finalists for the position: Brian Dunn, former chief of the San Angelo Fire Department in Texas.
Seewood responded in his emails to Privette that he would take as much time as was necessary to choose the right candidate. He also expressed confidence in Farr and said he would not communicate with Privette about confidential hiring matters any further.
Farr was chosen from a pool of 29 total applicants representing 15 different states. The search was narrowed to a group of three finalists, which also included Dunn and Christopher Riley, a former fire chief in Colorado. The three were able to meet with members of the public Sept. 22.
Farr will be sworn in as chief at 7 p.m. Nov. 7 in City Hall during the Columbia City Council meeting.