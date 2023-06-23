The zero-waste movement was born to combat what many call the "plastic crisis." Now, this movement has a new local touch.
The Clean Refill is a zero-waste home and body product store at 3601 Buttonwood Drive on Columbia's south side. It sells soap, laundry detergent, lotion and cleaning products with a mission to reduce single-use plastic waste by giving the community access to zero-waste products.
A grand opening weekend began Friday morning and continues until 6 p.m. Saturday. It is intended to let the community know that the store is now a brick-and-mortar operation after more than a year of online sales and pop-up shops.
The weekend event includes a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. Friday, followed by appetizers from Nourish Café and Market. A mocktail bar and prize drawings will take place Saturday. Those who spend more than $30 will get a free tote bag made of recycled plastic.
Ten percent of the weekend's proceeds will go to Missouri River Relief, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting people to the river through education, river clean-ups and other activities.
Stores like Clean Refill have been popping up all over the country recently, including SOAP Refill Station in Springfield. Local store owner Leah Christian said she believes the zero-waste trend is growing at a local and national level.
About 400 million tons of plastic waste is produced every year, and the rate of plastic production has grown faster than any other material since the 1970s, according to the United Nations Environment Programme.
“Columbia needs a way to reduce its waste," Christian said.
Zero-waste means all resources are conserved in production, consumption and packaging without burning or disposing products in an environmentally unsound way, according to the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Christian said she wants her store's zero-waste circular model to be an example to other businesses of taking responsibility for product waste.
When customers walk into The Clean Refill, they either bring a clean, reusable container from home, pick one up from the store's free donation pile or purchase one in the store to be reused indefinitely. This avoids buying products packaged in single-use plastic.
Customers put the container on a scale to record the weight then fill it from the store's bulk supplies of household and personal products. They just pay for the products in the reusable containers.
There is no waste involved in the process, Christian said. She said she returns containers from her suppliers, creating a closed-loop system where nothing is thrown away.
"I see myself as a tiny microcosm, an example of what businesses can do," Christian said. "Its a small store, but I have a really big vision for what I want it to mean from an educational perspective and from a cultural perspective."
Christian calculated that The Clean Refill has kept 2,363 bottles out of landfills since February. The number hangs on the store's wall and gets monthly updates. Her goal by the end of the year is 43,000 bottles.
“That’s exciting," Christian said as she looked at the number on the wall. "That kind of keeps me going.”
Melanie Cheney, an office manager for Missouri River Relief, said she has been a Clean Refill customer for about a year. She loves the products and mission, she said, especially after seeeing what single-use plastic has done to the river.
“Single-use disposable plastic is the number one thing that we find on the Missouri River when we are doing river clean ups,” Cheney said.
In her office, she keeps a 20-gallon fish tank full of single-use plastic straws she collected from a short section of river near Kansas City.
“You will always see plastic bottles floating down the river," Cheney said. "The riverbanks are just littered with plastic — everything from single-use plastic straws, plastic water bottles, plastic film, food packaging, plastic bags, and styrofoam. Oh my god, so much styrofoam.”
Christian's advice for how individuals can make a difference? Start slow and start small.
“Reducing waste from your life is a step-by-step process,” she said. “You start with little things."
She started by saying no to plastic water bottles, then plastic straws. Now, every product in her home comes from her store and is kept in reusable containers.
“When you think about environmental problems, they feel huge," Christian said, "but there are ways for each individual to make little differences. Accumulatively, it really adds up.”