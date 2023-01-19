Thirteen members of the clergy filed a lawsuit Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court to overthrow Missouri's abortion ban, claiming legislators based their actions on personal religious beliefs.

The six faith traditions represented by the plaintiffs include Episcopalian, Orthodox Judaism, United Church of Christ, Reform Judaism, Unitarian Universalism and United Methodist. They represent congregations in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.

