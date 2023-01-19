Thirteen members of the clergy filed a lawsuit Thursday in St. Louis Circuit Court to overthrow Missouri's abortion ban, claiming legislators based their actions on personal religious beliefs.
The six faith traditions represented by the plaintiffs include Episcopalian, Orthodox Judaism, United Church of Christ, Reform Judaism, Unitarian Universalism and United Methodist. They represent congregations in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
One of the plaintiffs is the Rev. Molly Housh Gordon of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Columbia.
"My faith requires that people have the bodily autonomy to make their own deeply personal decisions about abortion and reproductive health care," Gordon said Thursday.
"I believe that access to the health care procedure known as abortion is a moral good," she said.
Missouri bans abortions except in cases of medical emergencies. Providers who violate the ban can be charged with a felony punishable by five to 15 years in prison and lose their medical license.
The lawsuit claims Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri legislature violated the state constitution by forcing their personal religious beliefs into law.
Roe v. Wade was still in effect when lawmakers passed the bill last spring, but a 2019 "trigger" law was already in effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned on June 24. That law automatically ended abortion in Missouri immediately after the Supreme Court ruling.
The Supreme Court ruled that states could impose their own laws on abortion, undoing 50 years of legal protection and giving individual states the right to curtail or ban abortion rights.
Even before that ruling, an abortion procedure in Missouri was relatively limited because of legal restrictions already in place.
The faith leaders suing the state are represented by Americans United for Separation of Church and State, The National Women's Law Center and the law firm Arnold & Porter. They are also suing prosecutors in five counties, including Boone County.
According to the lawsuit, the state constitution is violated by the existing abortion ban under the separation of church and state. The constitution prohibits state officials from compelling people to support or participate in any religious activities or beliefs, favoring any particular religion, or using any public money to support religion.
The faith leaders are trying to get a permanent injunction to strike down the abortion ban. They say legislators openly based their decision to pass the abortion ban on their own religious beliefs.
When the bill was passed, its lead sponsor, then-Rep. Nick Schroer, a Republican, was quoted as saying, "as a Catholic I do believe life begins at conception." Schroer is now a state senator.
Housh said she believes in the accessibility of abortion and that one faith should not be enshrined as the law for all.
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a defendant in the lawsuit, issued a statement Thursday saying his office won a similar suit in the past before the Missouri Supreme Court.
“We look forward to doing it again,” Bailey said. “I want Missouri to be the safest state in the nation for children, and that includes unborn children.”
Similar lawsuits challenging abortion restrictions have been filed in Indiana, Kentucky and Florida.