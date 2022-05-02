Climate advocates from the CoMO 100% by 2030 Coalition made their case Monday for moving forward the date of a city goal of 100% renewable energy.
Both in presentations to City Council Monday evening and at a rally outside city hall at midday, the coalition formally asked council to change the effective date of the 100% goal from 2035 to 2030.
"We need to make a commitment now and a plan now to reach 100% by 2030," said Carolyn Amparan , chair of the Sierra Club Osage Group and a leader of the coalition. "Achieving this will ensure that Columbia meets the goals set in the 2019 Climate Action and Adaptation Plan."
Leanne Tippett Mosby, chair of the city's Climate and Environment Commission, stressed that the commission supports the recommendation.
Columbia's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, approved in 2019, calls for 100% renewable energy by 2035. The city's current projections show 40% of the city's energy coming from renewable sources, based on current contracts and upcoming projects listed in the city's 2022 Renewable Energy Plan.
The noon rally was staged to help raise awareness for the threat climate change poses and how Columbia can make a difference. Amparan said that the time to act is now.
"The reason that we need to do it by 2030 is because that's what the global consensus of climate scientists are telling us is important to keep global warming and climate change within a livable level," she said.
Amparan cited strong support for the initiative, with 2,830 petition signatures and 55 endorsement letters from local businesses and organizations.
She also said that achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030 is both possible and affordable for Columbia, citing projections from the city's Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan.
Mark Haim , the director of Mid-Missouri Peaceworks , said that his generation has failed younger generations.
"We knew decades ago that burning fossil fuels was putting greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that was rapidly changing climate," he said, "and we did nothing."
Haim said that engaging government at the local level would stimulate the most action in reducing carbon emissions.
"Congress is doing nothing. The president pays good lip service, but he's done virtually nothing. Our state government has disengaged ," he said. "So that's why we're going to our city council and saying 'we want you to do the right thing.'"
Amparan said that the push is vital now because council will be actively working on the issue in the coming weeks.
"The city council is having a working session about (the Integrated Electric Resource and Master Plan) on May 16," she said. "So that's one reason we're doing a lot right now."