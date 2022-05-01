Local environmental groups will make the case Monday for the Columbia City Council to accelerate the city’s renewable energy plan.
At Monday night’s council meeting, the Climate and Environment Commission will give a report recommending Columbia reach 100% renewable energy use by 2030. The current Columbia Climate Action and Adaptation Plan delays this milestone until 2035.
COMO 100% by 2030 Coalition leader Carolyn Amparan said petitions and endorsement letters from local residents and organizations in support of this goal will also be provided during the meeting’s public comment section.
“Everybody’s been talking about it for decades now, but it’s really coming down to the wire here,” Amparan said, highlighting recent calls from scientists to increase climate mitigation efforts.
Amparan, who is also vice chair of the Sierra Club Osage Group, cited strong public support for the initiative, with over 2,900 petition signatures and 50 endorsement letters from local organizations.
Also Monday, COMO 100% by 2030 Coalition will hold a press conference to speak on the importance of renewable energy in Columbia. Speakers include members of several local organizations, including the 2030 Coalition, the League of Woman Voters and Mid-Missouri Peaceworks.
That event will happen at noon Monday outside City Hall.