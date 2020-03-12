We will be sharing updates about events and other activities as we are made aware of them by businesses and organizations. If you have a cancellation or postponement to include, please email news@columbiamissourian.com.
Updated as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12.
Jason Aldean concert
Mizzou Athletics announced the Jason Aldean concert scheduled for March 13 at Mizzou Arena has been postponed. More information for ticket holders will be available at mutigers.com.
Mid-MO Baby Expo
Zimmer Communications and Boone Hospital have postponed the Mid-MO Baby Expo planned for March 14 through June 27.
"Even though central Missouri is still considered low risk for COVID-19, we have decided to exercise additional caution," according to a statement. "The health and safety of our community is the No. 1 priority."
Speedo Sectional Swim Meet
Missouri Valley Swimming said the Region VIII Speedo Sectionals scheduled for March 14 and15 have been canceled. The event for youth swimmers was to be held at MU.
Coyote Hill Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
Coyote Hill canceled its annual fundraiser previously scheduled for March 14. The organization requests donations be made online instead but encourages supporters to enjoy pancakes from their own homes Sunday and share their stories on social media.
Missouri State Historical Society
The opening reception for Missouri Women: Suffrage to Statecraft exhibit originally planned for March 14 has been postponed until further notice. The exhibit will be open to visitors to the Center for Missouri Studies.
Columbia Public Library
The Columbia Public Library has canceled its spring book sale scheduled for March 14 and 15. The Stories in Art, Art in Stories event for March 14 has also been canceled.
Polar Plunge
The Columbia Polar Plunge scheduled for March 14 has been canceled. Special Olympics is considering rescheduling for the fall, according a news release. The organization is working out distributing incentives for teams that raised money.
UM System Research Summit on Broadband
The UM System is rescheduling the broadband summit that was originally planned for March 16.
Art Blakey Centennial Celebration Concert
The "We Always Swing" Jazz Series team canceled the Art Blakey Centennial Celebration concert scheduled for March 19 at the Missouri Theatre and was unable to schedule a make-up date. Ticket holders will be able to see the Christian McBride & Benny Green concert at First Baptist Church on April 23. Refunds will also be available, or the price of the ticket can be donated to the Jazz Series.
Show-Me Mizzou Day
MU has postponed Show-Me Mizzou Day, which was originally scheduled for April 18. There is no additional information at this time.
The Blue Note and Rose Music Hall
In a news release Wednesday, The Blue Note announced the cancellation of The Glitch Mob on April 25. The Glitch Mob postponed its tour because of COVID-19 concerns.
Other events are expected to continue as usual unless announced otherwise, according to the release. The venues said they would be cleaning and disinfecting the facilities, including each individual chair, after every event.
"We are taking additional precautions at this time to ensure that the well-being of our patrons, employees and artists remains our absolute top priority," the release said.
Valhalla's Gate
Valhalla's Gate, a game store on Bernadette Drive, announced on its website and on Facebook that it would cancel all events in March. The store is also closing its rental library "for the next few weeks."
"With the risk of COVID-19 virus remaining on surfaces and the difficulty in sterilizing all the game components, we feel this is best for the safety of our staff and our customers," according to a statement on the store's website.
The store will offer curbside delivery to customers for the next few weeks.